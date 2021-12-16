Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh is planning to set up its first genome sequencing lab at King George's Medical University (KGMU) amid growing concerns of surge in Omicron variant infections across the country.

At present, the state has to rely on other states which have genome sequencing facilities for detection of Omicron variant. The Health Department now collects those samples and sends them to a lab in Delhi for genome sequencing which takes about a week's time.

Sources said the state government has set the ball rolling to set up the genome sequencing lab in KGMU and at several other locations with an outlay of Rs 5 crores.

Sources added that the state has stepped up 'random' testing across the airport, bus stop, railway station. There are standing instructions to send samples of passengers who returned from abroad testing positive for genome sequencing for the detection of Omicron variant.

Genome sequencing test labs would also be setup in SGPGI, Gorakhpur, Jhansi and Meerut and the Health department is in the process of procuring the necessary equipment.

Dr Amita Jain, Head of the Department of Microbiology, KGMU, said they were in the process of purchasing the genome sequencer machine along with ancillary devices required for running the system. She said the genome sequencing lab at KGMU will be able to detect the Omicron variant in 4 to 5 days.

Sources said this would also help the government chalk out it strategy to combat the Omicron variant, in case of a possible third wave.

Also read: What is Genome Sequencing and how does it work? Hear from the scientists at IGIMS