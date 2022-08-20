Chandigarh (Punjab): A political uproar is raging in Punjab over alleged VIP treatment given to gangster Mukhtar Ansari of Uttar Pradesh, currently lodged in Ropar Jail. Allegations and counter allegations began between former Prisons Minister Sukhjinder Randhawa and the leaders of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Sukhjinder Randhawa is challenging the Bhagwant Mann government to prove the allegations being levelled against him. He asserted that he was honest and the government can order an inquiry into the issue. Randhawa is stated to be a target of the AAP government ever since the prison administration concluded its investigation into the matter. Randhawa is now saying that he would not need to get any certificate from anyone over the case relating to the gangster or any work done in the department. Randhawa said that Mukhtar Ansari was brought on a production warrant and he was produced in court and sent to the nearest jail.

Considering its political fallout, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has left the case of VIP treatment to Ansari to the police department for further inquiry. The jail administration has been asked to take legal action in view of the fact that the preliminary investigation found irregularities. The role of the prison department and police personnel, in this case, was also being investigated.

On his part, Randhawa is asserting that he had also received a complaint once during his time and that he made a surprise inspection of the prison at 6 am. There was a second allegation that the accused was kept in quarters. The government should order an investigation and the superintendent should be asked to give his opinion. Randhawa asked whether the Jails Minister, the superintendent and the DGP would sit with him for the inquiry. The then ADGP of Intelligence, now the Director of Vigilance, should also take part in this.