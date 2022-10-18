Ajmer: Sushila, a transwoman in Ajmer, has decided to sell sweets made of pure ghee for just Rs 10 and sweets prepared in vegetable oil (Dalda) for Rs 5 a kg during the upcoming Deepawali festival. Her decision to sell them at such low prices is giving sleepless nights to sweet shop owners of Puskar region in Rajasthan.

The message has spread like a wildfire in the town among the makers of sweet savouries. Feisty Sushila is determined to teach a lesson to those Pushkar confectioners who are not providing quality sweets to the customers, despite charging a high price for the same. Sushila will be shelling out three thousand kilograms of sweets to customers that too at a throwaway price. But there will be no compromise on the quality of the product.

Third gender Sushila Kinnar of Ajmer

Sushila has been staying in Pushkar for the last two decades and has been in the dairy farming business for a long time. A unique thing about Sushila is that she did not join the transgender group. She is down to earth and despite making good money from the business, she is saddened by the traders' 'unfair' tactics to make money.

Read: Customers go gaga over expensive Diwali sweets in Ahmedabad

The transwoman knows well that some traders fleece gullible customers in the garb of providing quality sweets. In reality, some of the confectioners in Puskhar provide adulterated products to buyers even after charging exorbitant sums. Sushila once made a representation to the concerned district collector and told him what was going on in the market.

She claimed that after offering prayers to Lord Pushkar Raj, she will requisition a confectioner to make sweets and spend rupees one crore in preparing sweet delicacies. It is estimated that she will make just Rs 30,000 after selling them at a meagre price of Rs 10 and Rs 5 per kg. But her effort will cause a dent in the business of those indulging in malpractice.