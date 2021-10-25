Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party leader and Minority Minister Nawab Malik has hurled allegations at Narcotics Control Bureau Zonal director Sameer Wankhede saying that the latter was not a Hindu and posted his birth certificate on social media. He posted the certificate with a caption, "The fraud started from here". Malik tweeted a photo of Sameer Wankhede and asked, "Paichan Kaun?" Malik had tweeted a solo photo from Wankhede's first marriage.

After that, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale came to rescue of Sameer Wankhede and said that he is being targeted because he was a Dalit.

Sameer Wankhede's problems are likely to increase. An NCB team from Delhi will arrive in Mumbai on Tuesday to probe the allegations against him. The team will include NCB Deputy Director Dnyaneshwar Singh and two other inspectors.

Nawab Malik had made a sensational revelation that Sameer was not a Dalit but a Muslim. For this, he had also submitted Sameer's birth certificate. Sameer later denied the allegations.

Sameer Wankhede's father Dnyaneshwar Wankhede has clarified. "My name is Dnyandev, not Dawood," said Dnyaneshwar Wankhede, father of NCB official Sameer Wankhede. He said, "Dnyandev Wankhede has been my name since birth and not David. This name has been there in school, college, LLB and retirement records. Someone has done this mischief."

However, Sameer Wankhede has admitted that his father was a Hindu and his mother was a Muslim. His first marriage was to a Muslim girl, Dr. Shabana was with Qureshi. He got divorced by mutual consent in 2016 and later married Marathi actress Kranti Redkar.

Meanwhile, chief arbitrator Prabhakar Sail has been granted protection by the police. "Your life is in danger and you should be protected by the police," said the state Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil One revelation after another are tumbling out after Cordelia Cruise line raid.

On the other hand, Prabhakar Sail, an independent witness in the Aryan Khan drugs case, met the Joint Commissioner of the Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police on Monday. He has also filed an affidavit in court alleging extortion by the Narcotics Control Bureau. He has also told the media that his life is in danger due to Sameer Wankhede.

The special court in Mumbai has refused to dispose of the application filed by NCB not to take cognizance of the affidavit given by Prabhakar Sail, one of the witnesses in the cruise ship drug bust case.

The NCB had this morning filed an application stating that "such alleged affidavit dated 23.10.2021 should not be taken into account or used in any way other than the form or procedure prescribed by this Hon'ble Court or Court of competent jurisdiction". Sail had claimed that he was made to sign blank sheets on the day of the raid on October 2.

