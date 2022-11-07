New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday said that to incorporate the changes due to birth, death, and migration, there is a need to update the National Population of Register (NPR) again in the country.

“In 2015, a few fields such as name, gender, date, place of birth, place of residence, and father's and mother's name were updated and Aadhaar, mobile, and ration card numbers were collected. To incorporate the changes due to birth, death, and migration, there is a need to update it (NPR) again,” MHA’s 2021-22 report said.

The government prepared a National Population Register (NPR) of all the 'usual residents in the country in 2010 by collecting specific information about each resident. The NPR is prepared under various provisions of the Citizenship Rules, 2003, framed under the Citizenship Act, 1955.

It said that the government decided to update the NPR database in the entire country except the State of Assam along with a pre-test of Census 2021 from April to September 2020 as per the convenience of the State and UT Governments.

“Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the work of NPR updation and other related field activities have been postponed until further orders,” the MHA said in its report.

For updating the NPR database, a three-pronged approach would be adopted. It will include self-updating wherein it is proposed to allow residents to update their own data fields after following some authentication protocols on a web portal besides updating in paper format and mobile mode.

“A pre-test on NPR updation was undertaken in the selected areas of all the States and UTs except Assam along with the pre-test of Census. The demographic and other particulars of each family and individual are to be collected and updated during the updation exercise. No documents or biometrics would be collected during the update,” the MHA report said.

It said that the Union Government has already approved the expenditure of Rs 3941.35 crore for an update of NPR. The MHA in its report said that on the direction of the Supreme Court, the hard copies of the supplementary list of inclusions and online family-wise list of exclusions have been published in the National Register of Citizens(NRC), Assam on August 31, 2019.

“3,11,21,004 persons were found to be eligible and 19,06,657 persons ineligible for inclusion in the final NRC,” it said.

The Ministry said that several new initiatives have been taken towards facilitating Census operations using advanced Geospatial technology.

“The Pre-Census mapping activities include the preparation and updation of maps showing administrative units of the States and UTs, Districts, Sub-districts, Villages, Towns, and Wards within Towns to ensure proper coverage of the entire geographical area of the country. Further, efforts are being made for the dissemination of Census results through web-based interactive maps. Preparatory work in this direction has already been initiated,” it said.