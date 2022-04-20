Bhavnagar(Gujarat): The Central government will hold a meeting on April 22 and 23 to discuss the proposed idea of creating a Hindu calendar for every state in the country. A conference with 300 dignitaries including Shridhar Panchagwala of Bhavnagar will take place at Ujjain. All the astronomers and astrologers from across the country will gather in Ujjain.

According to Shridhar Panchangwala, "there are currently 33 government-authorized calendars in the country, but not a single calendar containing Hindu holiday dates, hours, and festivals has been recognised by the government. On April 22 and 23 in Ujjain, the Central Government has scheduled a meeting of the country's greatest astrologers, at which everyone will vote to design a Hindu calendar."

According to Kishan Joshi, administrator of Shridhar Panchang, the national government has called a meeting of specialists on the issue including Shridhar Panchangwala from Bhavnagar, to set up a Hindu calendar in the country. Kishan Joshi said, "in our country, we have state-by-state calendars. Chaitra, for example, is the month of Phagun in Rajasthan and Marwar. In Gujarat, Holi is celebrated in the evening, although the timing changes in different parts of the country. In Marathi, the year begins with Gudi Padwa. Keeping in mind all the celebrations the Modi government has taken the initiative to design a national calendar that would bring all of these celebrations at the appropriate time and day. This is the first time since independence that a government has taken such an initiative."

