New Delhi: Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee's veiled attack on Congress is met with senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal's call for showcasing opposition unity. The latter has said without the Congress, the UPA will be a body without a soul.

Sibal, the former Union minister in the UPA regime, tweeted, "Without the Congress, UPA will be a body without a soul. Time to show opposition unity."

Sibal joins the list of Congress leaders who have been up in the arms against Mamata since her barb landed on the grand old party chief Sonia Gandhi.

The West Bengal Chief Minister Wednesday met NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai and called for a united a fight against the BJP.

"I agree with whatever Sharad Ji said. There is no UPA," Banerjee had said when asked if she wanted Pawar to be the chairperson of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA).

She rued that a firm alternative course should be made as nobody's fighting against the 'fascism' at play.

