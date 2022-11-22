Shamli(UP): The Kairana police on Monday recovered the dead body of a man from his own farm, while the relatives of the deceased have alleged that he died of the injuries suffered from a third-degree torcher by police. ASP OP Singh, who reached the site, ensured the victim's family that the accusations against the police will be looked into and appropriate action will be taken.

The deceased, identified as Gayyur (35), was allegedly taken into custody by the police two days ago under a false case, as informed by his brother Rashid. "He was detained by the police at around 3 in the afternoon and came home at around 11 pm, all bruised and badly injured. He was taken under a false case. The officials at the police station left him after they received calls from higher authorities for his release. The next day he went to the farm and never came back," Rashid said.

Meanwhile, ASP OP Singh, while speaking to the media, said that the man was found dead under 'mysterious circumstances'. He also said that the body has been sent for postmortem while a procedural approach is being followed. "We have launched an investigation into the murder. For now, we can only say that the body has been sent for post-mortem and the man has been identified. We will follow the investigation procedure and take action accordingly," he said.