Sultanpur: Authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur have booked Youth Congress District President Varun Mishra for installing a hoarding mocking BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani over the rising LPG prices. The poster installed on Saturday shows Irani on the right side laughing with the price of the LPG cylinder in the background.

On the left side, Irani is seen in a sit-in during the Congress rule protesting against inflation. Mishra said that they “want to remind the BJP of its promise to bring down inflation”. “We want to tell the people how serious the central government is about inflation”. City Magistrate Kahkashan Anjum said that taking cognizance of this, a case has been registered in this regard.

