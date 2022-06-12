Meerut (Uttar Pradesh): Two miscreants allegedly assaulted a youth and tried to throw him in a pond. The incident took place in the Salawa police outpost area in Sardhana in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on Saturday.

Family members of the victim Zeeshan said that he went for a walk with his friend Ashraf. "They were suddenly attacked by two miscreants who tried to pluck Zeeshan's beard and tried to throw him into a lake after assaulting him, however, Ashraf somehow managed to flee from the spot. When locals gathered at the spot the two attackers fled," they added.

According to police, the two attackers have been identified as Deepak and Bhura adding that Bhura has been arrested. Police officials claimed that the allegation of Zeeshan's beard being plucked was wrong. "A case has been registered and one accused (Bhura) has been arrested. The condition of the one who has been assaulted is now stable," said SSP Prabhakar Chaudhary.