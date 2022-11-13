Unnao: The Unnao police on Saturday arrested a man for raping and killing a Dalit girl in the Hussain Nagar village here. The accused has been identified as Rambaran Raj Gautam, who was arrested after a two-day-long investigation after the murder committed on Thursday. Superintendent of Police Siddharth Shankar Meena, who is probing the matter, said that the accused has confessed to the crime.

UP: Youth arrested for raping and killing Dalit woman in Unnao

The matter came to light when the victim was found dead in her house, lying in a pool of blood with barely any clothes on her body. The victim's sister found the body when she returned home on Thursday at around 2 pm from school. Shocked by the disturbing site, she immediately informed her parents about the incident, who were also not at home when the incident happened.

As informed by accused Gautam in his confession, he was an acquaintance of the victim and in constant contact with her through calls and chats. When he found out that none of the victim's family members are home, he reached there on Thursday. He had consumed a heavy amount of potency drugs before reaching the victim's house, with the intention to establish a sexual relationship with her.

"He got easy access to the victim's house as she already knew him. He then tried to force the victim into having a sexual relationship with him. When the victim refused, he forcefully raped her. The victim got a severe injury in her private parts and started bleeding heavily," said SP Siddharth Shankar Meena. The accused then took off from the site of the incident, leaving the victim bleeding.

The officials began the investigation as soon as it was reported. SP Meena said that the police got access to the victim's phone for chat and call records, and also used other surveillance methods to confirm the identity of the culprit. Gautam, a resident of the Rawatpur village in the area, was arrested on Saturday after a thorough investigation. The post-mortem reports have confirmed the reason for death to be hemorrhage, likely caused because of excessive blood loss.