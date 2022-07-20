Gorakhpur: In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly burned her 5-year-old daughter with a heated knife at several places for refusing to go to school for the first time in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur on Tuesday. The incident has been reported from Kalesar where the accused woman Kanchan first heated a knife and inflicted serious burn injuries on the minor girl Shanvi's hands and feet at about 17 places.

When the girl's father Rahul came to know about this, he reached home and took the girl to the police station and filed a case against his wife. The police later arrested the accused woman. However, she was allowed to go home at night to look after her younger daughter, who is 9 months old. The accused woman from Piprauli, a village in Sant Kabir Nagar had a love marriage with Rahul in 2016.

