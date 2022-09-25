Barabanki: A woman has been allegedly gang raped by five persons in the Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh. The incident which took place on September 17 has come to light recently. One person has been arrested in relation to the case.

Police said that a woman, a resident of a village under the Badosarai police station area was given a mobile phone by a youth from the village after which he started talking to her frequently. According to the complaint filed by the woman, the youth on September 17 came to her house and told her that her husband was calling her.

The complainant further stated that since she knew the youth, she did not hesitate to go with him adding that the youth took her to a secluded place outside the village. Four other accomplices of the accused were also present there.

Also Read: UP: Student shoots school principal after being scolded

The woman further alleged in her complaint that the five accused forced her to drink alcohol and then gang-raped her. When she fell unconscious, they fell fled from the spot. Although the woman somehow managed to return home, she did not tell anyone about her ordeal because of social stigma and threats from the accused.

However, after she informed her husband about the incident, a police complaint was registered on September 23. " A woman from a village under Badosarai police station lodged a complaint that a person from the village gave her a mobile phone. The accused then started talking to the woman. He managed to bring her to a secluded place and gang-raped her with four of his associates," said Additional SP Poonendu Singh.

He also said that statement of the victim has been recorded under Sections 161 and 164 of the CrPC adding that a case has been lodged and the main accused has been arrested.