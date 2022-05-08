Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh): An elderly woman died due to an alleged assault by policemen in Firozabad town of Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place on Saturday in Dal Imliya under the Pachokhara police station area. According to the family members of the deceased Sharda Devi, personnel from Pachokhara police station came to her residence on Saturday night to conduct verification of five members of her family including her husband Forin Singh who was released on bail earlier in the day.

They further alleged that after the police personnel arrived at her residence, Sharda told them that the five members of her family were not at home but they "violently shook her" following which she collapsed and died. They also claimed that following the assault the concerned police personnel fled from the spot. The family members reported the incident by dialing 112, the pan-India single number for emergency response.

UP: Woman dies after alleged assault by police

Assuring the family members of the deceased of justice, Firozabad SSP Ashish Tiwari said, "The post-mortem of the body has been conducted by a panel of doctors, and the statement of her family members has also been taken. Action will be taken as per law. The police went to Sharda's house to conduct verification as one of her family members was released on bail."

(With agency inputs)

