Meerut: In a brave act of self-defence, a woman cut off the lips of a youth who allegedly tried to rape her on Saturday. The woman bit his lips off in an attempt to save herself from the perpetrator. A case was registered in the Daurala police station here and the youth was immediately taken into custody. The woman in her complaint stated that while working in the fields on Saturday afternoon, a man pounced on her from behind. He started misbehaving with her and tried to rape her. To save herself, she bit the youth's lips with her teeth. Her grip was so strong that she tore apart his lips.

When the injured youth started struggling in pain, the woman took the opportunity to raise an alarm. In no time, villagers gathered and nabbed the youth. On receiving the information, a police team reached the spot. They took the youth into custody and seized the torn part of his lips from the location. The injured youth was treated at Community Health Centre at Daurala.

Daurala police station in-charge Sanjay Kumar Sharma said that after finding the married woman alone, Mohit Saini, a resident of Lavad town, tried to rape her. A case of attempt of rape and molestation case has been registered against the accused based on the complaint of the woman's husband. The case is being investigated and further legal action will be initiated based on the investigation.