Kannauj: A case of gang rape with a woman and her minor daughter on the pretext of marriage came to light here on Tuesday. The victim, a resident of a village in Sadar Kotwali has filed a complaint against Amit alias Nahar Singh, his father Ram Singh, and friends Dilip and Pavnesh -- all residents of Mawaiya village -- alleging gangrape of herself and her daughter.

A preliminary investigation into the matter revealed that the accused was the victim's prospective groom, while the woman was divorced from her first husband three years ago. In the year 2020, the family had talked to the accused Amit alias Nahar Singh for second marriage, and that's how the would-be-groom and bride had met each other through relatives. After some time, Amit called the victim and her two minor daughters to stay at his place on the pretext of marriage. The young man also reportedly established physical relationship with the woman during this period.

After a few days, the young man brought the woman and her daughter with him to a house in Noida in January this year. Here Amit, his father Ram Singh and friend Dilip allegedly raped the woman and one of her minor daughters several times. To intimidate and blackmail the victims, Amit and Pavnesh also recorded videos of the crime.

As informed by officer Alok Kumar Dubey who is probing the matter, the victim lived in Noida from January to March, where after the rape, she was also pressurized for prostitution by the accused. Her 15-year-old daughter was also tortured by burning her with tongs while sleeping. The officials have registered a case based on the woman's complaint, while an investigation is underway.

