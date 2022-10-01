Lalitpur (Uttar Pradesh): A case of sexual assault of a woman under the garb of providing a job as well as pressurising her for religious conversion has come to light in the Lalitpur district of Uttar Pradesh. On the other hand, the victim alleged that instead of taking action in the matter, police have been exerting pressure on her for a patch-up.

The matter is related to Sadar Kotwali police station limits. The victim woman said that she stays alone. "About a year ago, I met a person Rajesh Lal, a resident of Sadar Tehsil. I have been subjected to constant sexual assault by the accused. Besides, Rajesh Lal was also putting pressure on me to embrace Christianity. The accused asked me to cook mutton during Navratri."

"Now, fed-up with this, I have lodged a complaint with the Superintendent of Police," the woman said. Superintendent of Police Gopal Krishna Chaudhary said, "We received a complaint in this regard against a person. The woman lodged the complaint with the Lalitpur Kotwali police station. The victim alleged that Rajesh Lal always coerced and established a physical relationship with her. A probe into the matter was going on.