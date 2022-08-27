Haridwar: Even after more than seven months after she was allegedly raped by her husband and two of his friends, a woman has claimed that police have not taken any action in the case so far.

Speaking to media persons on Friday, the woman, a resident of Baraut in Uttar Pradesh, alleged that on January 14, 2022, her husband along with two of his friends, Mandeep Khatri and Sachin Chauhan, raped her at a hotel in Haridwar.

She further alleged that the accused took photos and recorded video of the act. As for the reason behind her husband's actions, the woman said that he wants to divorce her but she is refusing to do so and hence her husband resorted to such an act to malign her character. She claimed that her husband has threatened to do the same with her daughter.

However, her ordeal was not over yet. The woman alleged that she lodged a police complaint on January 26 at the Kotwali Police Station in Haridwar but no action was taken. Then she sent a written complaint to the SSP which also proved to be futile.

The woman said that on March 6 she lodged a court case under section 156 (3) of the CRPC . But police is yet to take any action in the case, she alleged. SP City Swatantra Kumar Singh said that the woman lodged a case adding that an investigation is going on. " The woman came here with her husband and stayed in a hotel. Evidence has been collected from there. Evidence is also being sought from the woman. Necessary action will be taken on the basis of the evidence given by her," he said.