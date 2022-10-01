Jaunpur (UP): An accused with a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head was killed in a police encounter here, officials said on Saturday. Vinod Singh (40) was wanted in over two dozen cases such as robbery, murder and dacoity in Jaunpur and neighbouring districts. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Sahni said a constable, Ajay Singh, was injured in the encounter in Badlapur area late on Friday.

Singh, a history-sheeter, was a resident of Chitampatti village in Sarpatahan police station limits of Jaunpur. The SSP added that a 9 mm mini carbine, 32 bore pistol, large quantities of live cartridges and a stolen motorcycle were recovered from the accused. (PTI)