Varanasi: The administration at the Kashi Vishwanath temple have decided to charge the devotees for aarti and special puja in the month of Sawan. As per the rate list issued by the temple administration, the ticket for Sugam Darshan on Monday of Sawan at the Kashi Vishwanath temple will be Rs 750 per person while on other days other than Monday, the ticket will cost Rs 500 while as the price of Mangla Aarti ticket will be Rs 1000.

Mid-day Bhog Aarti, Sapta Rishi Aarti, Shringar Bhog Aarti ticket will be 500 rupees for the whole month. Abhishek can be done for Rs 3,000 and on the rest of the day for Rs 2,100. Besides, the temple administration has decided to impose Rs 500 as fine on consumption of paan and gutka inside the temple premises. The Chief Executive Officer said that the temple administration is also starting surveillance through cameras for the purpose.

