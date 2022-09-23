Hamirpur (Uttar Pradesh): In the absence of an ambulance service, critically injured Rajjan, aged 45, was carried on a cot for some distance. Thereafter he was shifted to a private vehicle for admitting the injured patient to a hospital. Relatives of the grievously injured, Rajan, hailing from a Umania village in Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh tried to contact the ambulance service, but in vain.

After losing hope of the arrival of an ambulance, they carried the patient on a cot for a distance of up to a kilometre. Then he was transferred to a private vehicle for taking him to a hospital. Dr Bharat Rajput after providing the patient first aid referred him to Urai Medical College and Hospital.