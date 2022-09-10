Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): A woman hailing from Cholapur in the Varanasi district of Uttar Pradesh was allegedly raped by her husband and later forced to undergo abortion by the accused after she became pregnant. The victim was married to a youth, a resident of Sakaldiha in the Chandauli district of Uttar Pradesh. Her marriage took place in 2011. After a few years she separated from her husband.

In the meantime, another person Amarjeet Yadav came into the woman's life. Gradually, their relationship deepened and on May 19, 2021 they got married. Thereafter, the couple began staying together at a rented accommodation in the Lalpur Pandeypur locality of the district. But after some time, Amarjeet started torturing his wife in the name of dowry demand.

The victim further alleged that when she became pregnant, Amarjeet put pressure on her to undergo an abortion. "When I protested. Amarjeet with the help of his father, brother, mother, and sister forced me to undergo abortion. Besides, I was badly beaten up by them. On July 13, I was thrown out of the house," she alleged. "Based on the victim's complaint, a case was registered against 10 accused. Search is on to arrest them," police said.

Read: Homeless woman gang raped near Gorakhpur railway station

Whereas in a separate incident that took place under Phulpur police station limits in the Varanasi district of Uttar Pradesh, on September 6, a girl was allegedly raped by her relative. Finding the victim alone, the accused sneaked into the house and sexually assaulted the girl. The assailant was stated to be the cousin of the victim. When the victim's parents came home, she narrated her woes. Then her parents went to Phulpur police station for lodging an FIR but they were turned away by the SHO.

The aggrieved girl's parents then sought the help of Rural SP Suryakant Tripathi. When Rural SP learned about the incident, he pulled up Phulpur SHO and asked him to initiate the process of filing the case in the matter. "Thereafter, the accused was arrested on Friday and sent to jail," police sources said.