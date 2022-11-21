Varanasi: Two miscreants were killed in an encounter on Ring Road near Bhelka village on Monday. A police constable also got wounded. After the shootout, all three were rushed to a hospital, where the miscreants succumbed to their injuries.

The injured policeman Shivbabu has been admitted to Singh Medical for treatment, where his condition is stable. Both the wanted miscreants were brothers, who have been identified as Rajneesh alias Baua Singh and Manish, son of Shiv Shankar from Golwa police station, Mohaddinagar district, Samastipur. The third brother Lallan is still absconding.

Rajneesh and Manish had earlier looted a government pistol, cartridges, purse and mobile from an SI in the Rohaniya area. Ajay Yadav, a 2015 batch sub-inspector, posted at Laksa police station, originally from Bhikhampur village in Pratapgarh district, was attacked by them on the evening of November 8 in Jagatpur while going to inspect his plot of land on his bullet motorcycle in uniform.

With the joint effort of the Varanasi Commissionerate crime branch and the Badagaon police team, the miscreants were traced. Police Commissioner A. Satish Ganesh said that the police team laid siege and tried to stop them, but they opened fire. In retaliatory action, the miscreants sustained grievous injuries, leading to their death.