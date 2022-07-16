Hapur: In a shameful incident, two teachers at a primary school in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur allegedly forced two girl students to take off their uniforms after which the authorities have suspended both of them. The alleged incident has taken place at a composite primary school in a village in Dhaulana tehsil of the district. The father of one of the victims said that the teachers asked his nine-year-old daughter and his niece to take off their uniforms and give it to other girls “so that they could take photographs in the uniforms”.

“When they refused to follow the orders, the teachers beat them up and forced to take off their uniforms and gave them to the other girls. The teachers also threatened them of expelling them from the school if they disclosed it to the family,” the father of one of the victims said. He pleaded for action against both the teachers. Basic Education Officer Archana Gupta said that both the teachers were suspended as soon as the matter came to the notice. The whole matter is being investigated and further action will be taken after investigation, Gupta said.