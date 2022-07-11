Balrampur (UP): Two men from a village here drowned on Monday while bathing in the Saryu canal, police said. The incident happened in Judikuiya village from where the canal passes. According to police, five men had gone to bathe in the Saryu canal and struggled to stay afloat when they went too deep. The locals who rushed to help them when they heard their shouts could rescue only three of them, police said.

Also read: Three boys drown at Mumbai's Juhu beach

The deceased were identified as Sonu, 24, and Faizan, 28. Pachpedwa Police Station SHO Alok Rai said that the bodies of both men were recovered and handed over to their family members after legal formalities. Former minister and local MLA S P Yadav met the relatives of the deceased and demanded Rs 10 lakh from the government for each family. (PTI)