Etah (Uttar Pradesh): In an encounter that took place in Etah district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday night, one policeman and two gangsters received gunshot injuries. The firing took place under rural Kotwali police station limits at Jhar Gopalpur village when a police team was on routine patrolling.

The gangsters traveling in a car were asked to stop by the police patrol. But instead of stopping the vehicle, the occupants in the car began firing at the policemen. Police then opened retaliatory fire in which two members of the gang and one policeman sustained gunshot injuries. While one gangster escaped from the spot.

SSP Uday Shankar Singh said, "Two miscreants received gunshot injuries in their legs when police made retaliatory firing. A policeman was also injured in the firing. Both the injured gangsters were hardened criminals. One of the outlaws Sahul alias Sunil is a resident of Aligarh and the other was Shankar alias Shankaria a resident of Delhi. Sunil was carrying a reward of Rs 15,000 on his head and he was wanted in several pending cases against him registered with the different police stations. The modus operandi of the criminals was to offer a lift to passengers and thereafter they used to loot their valuables, including jewellery. Two pistols, live cartridges, a mobile phone and a Honda City car were also recovered from their possession."