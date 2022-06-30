Meerut: Two girls were beaten up by their families for marrying each other after a long relationship in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district. It has been learned that the two girls, one from Shastrinagar Lalkurti and another a resident of Lalkurti, both B Com students fell in love while working at a private company in Noida which they joined a year ago.

They got married later. When the relatives came to know about this, both the girls were beaten up. The relatives of the girl living in Lalkurti brought her home from Noida. Inspector Medical Sant Saran Singh said, "The relatives are trying to convince the two girls that their decision is not morally right but they could not persuade the girls legally. Although the two girls claimed that they married each other, they failed to provide proof of the same," said Singh.