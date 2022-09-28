Shahjahanpur (UP): Two MLAs of the ruling BJP have come face-to-face over the demand to make Pilibhit's Bisalpur tehsil a district by including Powayan tehsil of Shahjahanpur. Bisalpur MLA Vivek Verma recently filed a petition in the Vidhan Sabha seeking to make Bisalpur a district by incorporating Shahjahanpur's Powayan and some surrounding areas.

However, BJP's Powayan MLA Chetram opposed the move saying that Verma should focus on the development of his area instead of taking the initiative to create a new district. In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the Powayan MLA said a petition has been moved in the Vidhan Sabha by Verma to make Bisalpur a district by including Powayan tehsil of Shahjahanpur and some adjoining areas.

"This has led to confusion and resentment among people of Powayan," the statement said. Talking to PTI, Chetram said that he also sent a letter to the speaker of Legislative Assembly and the chief minister on September 23, demanding not to take cognizance of the petition filed by Verma seeking to make Bisalpur a district.

Powayan tehsil is a developing area in which there are four development blocks, Chetram said, adding that if a district has to be created, then Powayan should be made a district by including Bisalpur. He also said that Bisalpur MLA Verma needs to focus on development works of his area instead of making it a district.

When asked, Verma confirmed that he has given a petition to the speaker of the assembly regarding the demand to make Bisalpur a district. On Powayan MLA Chetram opposing the move, Verma said that every good work is opposed. "I am trying my best to make Bisalpur a district," Verma added. (PTI)