Pilibhit: A Dalit girl has been allegedly gang raped in the Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh. After committing the act the two accused tried to kill her by setting her ablaze but she managed to survive with severe burn injuries, police said. The two accused were arrested on Saturday. Currently, the girl is undergoing treatment at the district hospital in critical condition.

Police sources said that the girl, a resident of village 1 under Madhotanda police station area, was brought to the district hospital on September 7 in a critical condition at around 6 pm. She was seriously burnt. A video of the girl accusing the two youths of gang raping her and then setting her ablaze went viral on social media on September 7 following which the police swung into action.

Also read: UP: Teenage girl set ablaze after failed rape attempt, admitted to hospital

Senior officers of the district police reached the hospital and started an investigation. The two accused-Rajveer and Tarachand, residents of the same village-were arrested on September 10 on the basis of a complaint by the girl's father, police said. A case has been registered against the two accused.

The girl's father said that they had no clue about her ordeal before she regained consciousness and told them about the incident on September 10. Pilibhit SP Dinesh P said that taking prompt action following the complaint by the girl's father police arrested the two accused and lodged a case against them. He also said that no complaint was lodged by the girl's family members before September 10.