Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday has announced it will start vaccinating adolescents aged 15 to 18 years against Covid from January 3, 2022 onwards. The drive is in consonance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement, and the administration had instructed officials concerned to ensure the availability of jabs.

Besides, all corona warriors and citizens with co-morbidities above 60 years of age will be given a booster dose of the vaccine as a precautionary measure. A massive awareness campaign should be conducted for the immunisation of adolescents, he added.

The state has administered more than 19.40 crore Covid-19 vaccinations and conducted more than 9.20 crore tests. More than 6.8 crore people have taken both doses of the vaccine. With this, about 85 percent of the total population of the state have received both doses. However, vaccination drive needs to be accelerated, said the chief minister.

The situation in the state is under control due to the proper implementation of the policy of tracing, testing, treatment and vaccination, he added.

ANI