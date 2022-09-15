Meerut: Three sisters were hospitalised after allegedly being poisoned in Lisadigate area of Meerut in Utttar Pradesh on Wednesday evening, police said. The victims have been identified as Sophia, Muskaan, Farhana, daughters to Fazludin and Sama, residents of Azad Nagar Lisadigate. According to the police, Fazludin, a laborer, had gone to work on Wednesday while his wife was also out for some work leaving their three daughters at home.

In the evening, the condition of the three daughters suddenly deteriorated. When the couple returned home, all three were lying unconscious on the cot. When the neighboring woman saw the three girls lying in such a situation, she raised an alarm, due to which people gathered in the neighborhood. CO Kotwali Arvind Chaurasia, who reached the spot, said that the girls have been admitted to the district hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

Neighbours alleged that the girls' mother has given some poisonous substances to the girls to implicate a female relative of her husband who often keeps visiting their house and has an alleged illicit relationship with him. Neighbors have told the police that a female relative keeps visiting the family due to which the girls often quarreled with their father.