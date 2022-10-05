Agra: Three persons died when a fire broke out in a hospital in the Shahganj area of Agra in the early hours of Wednesday. Police said that the incident took place at around 5 am in the morning at the R Madhuraj Hospital.

They further revealed that the director of the hospital Rajan, his daughter Shalu (12) and son Rishi (20), who were Rajan, his daughter Shalu (12) and son Rishi (20), were unable to escape and later died during treatment.

Also Read: UP: Husband kills wife for talking over phone, commits suicide

Earlier in the day locals noticed that smoke and flames were coming out of the hospital. They rushed to the spot and tried to douse the flames. Upon being informed about the incident police and fire brigade arrived at the spot and brought out those who were trapped in the hospital including three patients.

Speaking to reporters SP, City, Vikas Kumar said that among those rescued from the hospital, three persons died during treatment and two are currently being given medical attention. "Those who were trapped on the first floor were rescued and admitted to another hospital. During treatment, three persons died and two are currently undergoing treatment. Doctors said that they are out of danger. We are investigating the matter and action will be taken against whoever is found responsible for the fire," the SP said.