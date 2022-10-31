Hardoi(Uttar Pradesh): A seventh-standard student, who hails from a Dalit community, allegedly died after being thrashed by a teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Ajay Kumar, the 14-year-old son of Sahab Lal.

Ajay, who was a student at the Shail Kumari Bateshwar Dayal Public Inter College was admitted to Balrampur Hospital 38 days ago with alleged serious injuries. He succumbed to his injuries on Saturday. The accused teacher has been identified as Pradeep Kumar Dwivedi.

At the same time, the family members demanded strict action against the teacher. The uncle of the deceased student has alleged that the accused teacher thrashed his nephew mercilessly due to the evil of casteism and old enmity.

The aunt of the deceased student said, "A month ago when my nephew came back from school, he started moaning in pain. He also stopped eating and drinking. When he was asked why by pressurizing him, he said that the teacher beat him badly without any reason. He also threatened not to let anyone know about this."

She further said, "After this, as the condition of Ajay deteriorated day by day, he was admitted to Balrampur Hospital in Lucknow. Here he died after a month and 8 days."

BSP district president Randhir Bahadur Singh said, "On being informed about the incident, we reached out to meet the victim's family and to express condolences. We will talk to the District Mgistratrate and will try to give justice to the family."