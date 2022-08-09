Firozabad: The Puducherry police on Monday arrested a teacher from Uttar Pradesh's Ferozabad for allegedly duping ministers in the name of the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory. The accused identified as Manoj Sharma is posted as a teacher in the primary school of Didamai village of Ramgarh police station area of ​​Firozabad.

According to the police, a WhatsApp account of Puducherry LG Tamilasai Soundararajan with her profile picture is running from the number of the teacher. From this number, many ministers of Puducherry have been sent a message demanding expensive gifts from them. After getting information about the matter, a case was registered in Puducherry.

Later, the accused teacher was detained by a team of Puducherry police, which arrived in Firozabad and contacted the higher officials here. The accused teacher was called to Ramgarh police station. Police Officer Abhishek Srivastava said that after interrogation, the Puducherry police has taken the teacher with them.