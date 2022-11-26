Kanpur: The officials of education department initiated a probe against a teacher for badly injuring a student by piercing his forearm with a driller at Sisamau in Kanpur district. The teacher had done this while handing down punishment to the student of Class 5 who was left writhing in an excruciating pain.

The brutal punishment was meted out to Vivan, a student of Class 5, studying at Higher Primary School at Sisamau in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. The punishment was given when he was unable to recite tables. The accused teacher while brandishing the driller tried to create fear psychosis but later he used the device on the student's forearm leaving the victim badly injured.

When the matter came to the knowledge of Basic Education Officer Surjit Kumar Singh, he asked an official to conduct a probe and submit the findings as early as possible. On the other hand, during the investigation it has come to light that instead of providing education to the children, they were asked to perform menial jobs such as brooming and cleaning work inside the school building.

"We will take action against the school teacher if he is found guilty. The teacher will be placed under suspension and also sent to jail," said Singh.