Gonda (UP): A school teacher in the Goda district of Uttar Pradesh has allegedly driven away a Dalit girl student from school. The incident took place in the Tenganha Primary School. The parents of the girl alleged that the teacher discriminate against their daughter because she is a Dalit. The teacher, Pooja Singh, however, denied the allegation.

The parents of the child alleged that not only did Singh had been discriminating against their daughter, but she had also threatened to lodge a police complaint accusing him of assaulting and threatening her.

Denying the allegation Singh said " it is totally baseless. The child did not study at school and never responded to my questions. So I recently asked her to tell her parents to come to school and meet me. I have never used any casteist remark against her."

District Basic Education Officer Akhilesh Pratap Singh said that the matter will be investigated and action will be taken after the investigation is completed. " The Block Development Officer has been entrusted with the investigation of the matter. The concerned teacher has been called to the District Basic Education Gonda office. If found guilty, action will be taken against her," added Singh.