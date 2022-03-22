Varanasi: The UP STF on Monday afternoon killed a wanted criminal Manish Singh alias Sonu in an encounter executed under the command of Additional Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar Singh, at Jansa border of Lohta police station area of ​​the district. Singh, who had a cash reward of Rs 2 lakhs declared for his arrest, was injured in an encounter with the STF near the Bankat gate of the Lohta police station area. He was rushed to Deendayal Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

A 38 bore pistol, 9 mm carbine and a lot of cartridges were recovered from the spot, while an accomplice of the deceased is absconding, ASP Vinod Kumar Singh said. Manish Singh, who had around 32 cases registered against him, was wanted in the murder of the general manager of a company in Mirzapur and of a famous journalist from Varanasi ND Tiwari.

Apart from this, he was accused in several murders and robbery incidents in the Purvanchal area. He had escaped the police multiple times during the earlier encounters. Other members of his gang including Rohit Singh alias Sunny, Rohit Gupta alias Kittu and Deepak Verma among others have already been killed by the STF.

A notorious history sheeter, Manish was the son of Anil Singh, a resident of Narottampur, lived with his maternal uncle Surendra Singh in Undi village of Cholapur since birth. While living in Undi village, he, along with his companions, committed several crimes and also served imprisonment for about 4 years. After being released, he formed his own gang with other criminals including Jitendra Jaiswal and Buchi Singh.

Also read: Mohan Bhagwat to visit Kashi, events including 'Soundarya Lahari' lined-up