Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh): A joint team of the Special Task Force, Noida unit, and Bulandshahr police gunned down dacoit Sahab Singh alias Sunil Singh in an encounter on Sunday. The fugitive was carrying a reward of Rs 1.25 lakhs on his head. The critically injured dacoit was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Later, the police shifted the body for post-mortem.

City Superintendent of Police (SP) Surendra Nath Tiwari, said, "The fugitive Sahab Singh alias Sunil Singh had created a reign of terror in Gonda of Bulandshahr and another district of Uttar Pradesh. He was wanted in several cases of looting, dacoity and murder in many districts of Uttar Pradesh. He was carrying a reward of Rs 1.2 lakhs announced by the Gonda police whereas Rs 25,000 had been declared by the Bulandshahr police. The absconder was killed in an encounter in the Gulawathi police station area falling under Bulandshahr district."

The hardcore criminal Sahib Singh, a resident of Sajeti village in the Firozabad district of the state. He barged into a house in the Gonda district in 2011, and killed five members of the family, including two newborns. Whereas nine others sustained injuries in the incident. Sahib Singh belonged to a nomadic tribe and had created a reign of terror. He was a member of the gang called D-14. On December 19, 2006, the accused barged into a house in the Chhara area of Aligarh and killed two persons before decamping with cash and valuables. On September 20, 2014, the outlaw entered a house in the Kotwali area of ​​Bulandshahr and looted jewellery and a gun.