Noida: Uttar Pradesh Labour Welfare Council President and Minister of State Pandit Sunil Bhardwaj Bharala on Tuesday met the families of Sachin Sharma and Shubham Chaudhary, the accused in the February 3 attack on All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) national president Asaduddin Owaisi.

Sunil Bhardwaj Bharala reached Durai village of Gautam Budh Nagar to meet the family members of the accused. During this, he talked about their legal defense.

"Visited Durai village today along with hundreds of workers and office-bearers of Rashtriya Parshuram Parishad, met the family of Sachin Sharma and Shubham Chaudhary and during this, the family said that the investigation of both the children should be absolutely fair," Bhardwaj tweeted on Tuesday.

Siding with the two accused, he said that the two were "falsely implicated" and send to jail. "We will not allow injustice to happen and demand a fair investigation as to why they were sent to jail," he said. Bharala, who reached the accused's village with a delegation, while talking to the media said that both have been "deliberately implicated" in the attack on Owaisi.

Earlier, on February 3, Asaduddin Owaisi's vehicle was shot at near Chhijarsi toll plaza on the Hapur-Ghaziabad stretch. Owaisi had then tweeted: "Some time ago my car was fired at Chhijarsi toll gate. 4 rounds fired. There were 3-4 people, all of them ran away and left the weapons. My car got punctured, but I got out in another car and left. We are all safe. Alhamdulillah."