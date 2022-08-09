Prayagraj: The Uttar Pradesh State Human Rights Commission has taken cognizance of apathy by Prayagraj health officials compelling a poor man to carry the body of his son on his shoulders back home from the hospital. The incident was reported a week ago in Prayagraj where a 14-yr-old boy was electrocuted and died at the SRN Hospital during treatment.

The father of the deceased, Bajrangi was forced to carry the body on his shoulders back home after the authorities there allegedly denied him the ambulance for not giving them a Rs 2000 bribe. After walking several kilometres from the hospital to Naini, army personnel passing through the area with the help of locals arranged a vehicle for Bajrangi to reach home.

The Commission had asked the CMO and the principal of the medical college to appear in this matter and give a detailed report of the same. The matter was heard on Monday in the State Human Rights Commission where the principal of Motilal Nehru Medical College, Dr SP Singh appeared before the chairman of the State Human Rights Commission, Justice BK Narayan. However, the CMO could not be present for the hearing, because of which the commission deferred the matter, setting the next hearing for August 24.

CMO Dr Nanak Saran has been directed to appear with his report on the said date. Pertinently, the video of the helpless father carrying the body of his son on his shoulders has gone viral on social media, after which action was taken against the officers of the electricity department as well as the police station officer in the area.