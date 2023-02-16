Sonbhadra: Autopsy of a leopard which was killed while crossing the road after being hit by an unidentified vehicle will be carried out on Thursday. Forest officials said the animal was killed while passing near Lodhi toll plaza along the Varanasi - Shaktinagar highway, in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district on Wednesday evening.

The incident came to light after the locals who sighted the motionless leopard near Kaimur Sanctuary under ​​Gurma forest Range and alerted the police in the neighbourhood. On Wednesday, Station House Officer Robertsgangj police station Balmukund Mishra and his team checked on the animal after alerting the forest officials.

The forest team which arrived at the spot checked the animal and declared it dead. They also moved the carcass to a veterinary hospital in the vicinity. The forest department conduct will conduct an autopsy on the leopard today (Thursday) and bury the carcass as per the laid down norms.

Robertsganj Forest Range official said the leopard's death is a second in a fortnight. "This was the second death of a leopard in less than fifteen days. The post-mortem of the leopard will be held at Gurma Range Office today. Perhaps, the leopard could have leaped down from the hill and came under the wheels of a speeding truck leading to its death. The animal sustained fatal head injury."

According to wild life enthusiasts, the Lodhi toll plaza situated in the sanctuary area handles huge number of vehicles. The numbers of vehicles have gone up manifold in recent years. Movement of heavy commercial and others vehicles always pose risk to wildlife animals crossing the highway. Objections were raised over rise in vehicular traffic on this stretch of the highway, they said.