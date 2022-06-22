Sonbhadra (UP): An army soldier died in a celebratory fire at a marriage ceremony in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra on Tuesday. There was joyous firing in the marriage ceremony being held on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Jawan Babulal Yadav, a resident of Mahuari village in the Rawasganj Kotwali area. He had come home on leave a few days ago.

Yadav was at a wedding function at a guest house in Brahm Nagar, Robertsganj where he received a gunshot injury in the celebratory fire. People took him to the district hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Fearing the police, the people fled from the hospital leaving the body behind. Police later reached the district hospital and took the body into custody and sent it for a post-mortem.

Additional SP Vinod Kumar said that efforts are being made to identify the accused with the help of CCTV cameras installed in the hospital. "Further investigation into the incident is going on," he said.

