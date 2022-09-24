Sitapur: The principal of a government school in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district was shot by a pupil on Saturday after the latter was reprimanded the previous day during a scuffle with a fellow student.

The incident took place at Adarsh Ramswaroop Inter College under the Sadarpur Police Station area of the district. A student, identified as Gurinder Singh, studying in Class 12, shot principal Ram Singh Verma at least two twice and gravely injured him.

Verma was rushed to a local hospital by his relatives who arrived at the spot upon receiving information. He was subsequently referred to Lucknow for further treatment. "After his quarrel with another student, Singh was scolded by Verma. Angry over this, Singh shot at Verma twice. The entire incident was caught on CCTV," Sitapur ASP N P Singh said.

After shooting and injuring Verma, Singh fled the spot, the police official further informed. The weapon used for the crime was identified as a 315-bore pistol. Efforts are on to trace the accused, the ASP added. (With Agency inputs)