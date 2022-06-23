Kanpur: A Special Investigation Team of the Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday arrested five more accused in a triple murder during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots taking the total arrests in the case to 11. The accused were arrested by the SIT during raids at three different places in Kidwainagar. They have been identified as Jaswant (68), a resident of Kanjadpurwa Kidwai Nagar, Ramesh Chandra Dixit (62), and Ravi Shankar Mishra (76), a resident of Nirala Nagar, Bhola (70) and Ganga Baksh, residents of U block Nirala Nagar.

The SIT will produce the five in the court today. So far 11 accused have been arrested in the murder of Rakhpal Singh, Bhupinder Singh and Satveer Singh alias Kale of Niralanagar. In all, 21 were named in the case. Pertinently, 127 Sikhs were killed in Kanpur in the anti-Sikh riots of 1984. The UP SIT has sent Saifullah, Abdul Rehman, Vijay Narayan, Yogendra Singh, Mobin Shah and Amar Singh alias Bhura, all residents of Ramsari village Ghatampur, to jail in the case.