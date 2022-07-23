Varanasi: Sri Kashi Natakontai Nagar Kshetram Prabandhaan Society has donated a golden silver bed to Srikashi Vishwanath Temple for Baba's Shayan Aarti. The bed made of 20 kg silver will be offered to Baba on Sunday. It will be offered by the Srikashi Natakontai Nagar Kshetram Management Society after the Jalabhishek of Baba Vishwanath.

It is worth mentioning that the Srikashi Natakontai Nagar Kshetram Management Society has a garden on the Sigra-Rathayatra road. For the last 300 years, Bel leaves of this garden are offered to Baba Vishwanath. The organization also arranges the daily aarti of Baba Vishwanath. Apart from this, the arrangement of free prasad has been started for the devotees in the Anna Kshetra of Baba Vishwanath Dham.

A 3-day Maharudra Yagna is being performed on behalf of the Srikashi Natakontai Nagar Kshetram Management Society at Anna Malaiyar Nandavanam complex in Rath Yatra. Ganga water has been brought in 1008 Kalash for the Yagna which was started with cow worship. After the completion of the Yagna on Sunday, Baba Vishwanath's Jalabhishek will be done with Gangajal.