Mathura (UP): A woman has been allegedly gang-raped by three persons after which they crushed her leg with a motorcycle. Later, her leg had to be amputated. The shocking incident took place in Kharot village under Kosikala police station in Mathura district on May 24 and two accused had been arrested on Tuesday, police said.

According to police, the 30-year-old woman was returning home after withdrawing money from the bank on May 24 and was waiting for a vehicle at the tempo stand. They also said that after some time one of the accused Mahesh arrived at the spot on a motorcycle and offered the woman a lift home.

"While they were on the way, Mahesh called one of his accomplices Mahendra and later three persons including Mahesh and Mahindra gang-raped the woman after they intoxicated her with drugs," police sources said. They further revealed after raping the woman, the accused crushed her leg with the motorcycle and then threw her into a bush in the Gopal Bagh area.

Also read:Youth arrested for allegedly raping minor in UP

After the woman regained consciousness, she somehow managed to reach home and later went to Kosikala Community Health Center for treatment. Police said that later she was referred to another hospital in Haryana where during treatment her leg had to be amputated.

Within a few hours after her family members lodged an FIR at the Kosikala police station on Tuesday police arrested the two accused Mahesh and Mahindra. "A case has been registered in Kosikala police station in relation to the incident of gang rape. Taking immediate action, the police have arrested two accused Mahesh and Mahendra and a search is on for the other accused," SP Shrish Chandra said.