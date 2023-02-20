Lucknow : Ahead of the start of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly session, Samajwadi Party MLAs on Monday sat on a dharna in assembly premises raising various issues including that of farmers and law and order.

The Budget session is scheduled to commence at 11 am and Governor Anandiben Patel will address the joint session of the House. SP MLAs led by party general secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav sat on a dharna at the entry gate of the assembly with placards in their hands raising issues related to farmers and the law and order situation in the state.

Yadav told reporters that they want the session to run so that they can raise issues of public interest. While trying to evict SP legislators, marshals posted in the premises were involved in a scuffle with photojournalists at the site leading to protests.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya termed the protest as an attempt to "vitiate" the atmosphere, and said the SP does not have any issue left. "The state is progressing on the path of development. The SP does not have any issue and is trying to divert attention of people towards them and vitiate the atmosphere," Maurya said.

"Whatever issues they have, they should come to the House and discuss. The government is ready to reply to them," he said. When asked about Shivpal Yadav sitting on dharna, Maurya said, "Whether Shivpal or Akhilesh or their entire family sits on dharna, it hardly matters. We have our target of development and we are focussing on it." PTI

(This story has not been edited by ETV Bharat and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)