Lucknow: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel seized a satellite phone from a passenger's bag at Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport in Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. The phone was recovered from the traveler identified as Kuldeep Vrindavan, a resident of Kheda Daudia in Unnao district, in routine checking while he was boarding an Air India flight (AI-626) to Mumbai, said Sarojininagar Inspector Santosh Kumar Arya adding a probe has been launched into the incident.

Kuldeep was to travel to Abu Dhabi. It is learned that Kuldeep works at Manchester City Football Club and Mumbai City Football Club chairman Khaldoon-al-Mubarak's Abu Dhabi home and he had accidentally brought his boss's phone to India on June 20. DCP Madhya Aparna Rajat Kaushik said that IB officials are trying to find out whether the passenger has used the satellite phone during his stay in India in the last one month.

IB is also trying to find out whether the phone came to India by mistake or whether it was brought in deliberately.

