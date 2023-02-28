Mirzapur (Uttar Pradesh): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday visited Vindhyachal Dham to pay obeisance to goddess Vindhyavasini. Bhagwat has come on a two-day visit to Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh. Before visiting Vindhyachal shrine, the RSS chief visited seer Devraha Baba's ashram on Monday, where he attended a religious discourse.

A large number of volunteer and RSS office-bearers were accompanying Mohan Bhagwat. Elaborate security arrangements have been made when the RSS chief visited the temple. He also paid obeisance to goddess. Bhagwat also inaugurated the newly constructed building at Devraha Baba's ashram on Tuesday morning.

After taking a night halt at the ashram on Monday night, Bhagwat left for Prayagraj amid tight security arrangements. Before leaving Devraha Baba's ashram, he offered 51 laddoos prepared in pure desi ghee to lord Hanuman at the temple situated on the ashram premises.

It is being presumed that in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat visited the Baba's ashram to seek His blessings as well as of goddess Vindhyavasini. The RSS leader association with Baba's ashram runs for decades. In October 2022, Bhagwat had visited Baba's Ashram to seek His blessings.

Even before the commencement of the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bhagwat went to the Ashram to seek late Devraha Baba's blessings. Sources said the RSS chief offered prayers to goddess Vindhyavasini for peace and prosperity in the country. RSS' provincial pracharak Anil, state Pracharak Ramesh and several other volunteers accompanied Bhagwat during the occasion.

Earlier, the RSS top boss Sunday addressed the concluding ceremony of Gram Vikas Milan programme in Rajasthan's Dungarpur. He urged the people to come together to develop the villages instead of waiting for the government. Bhagwat said that a group has to be formed in every village and the group should take collective decisions for the village's development.