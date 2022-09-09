Mathura: Taking advantage of bank officials being busy with customers, a miscreant stole Rs 10 lakh in broad daylight from the cash counter of a district cooperative in Mathura. The incident took place in Chaumuhan town of Jaint police station area on Thursday.

According to Bank officials at around 2.40 pm, the cashier went to the bathroom and seeing that the cash was left unattended, a thief sneaked near the cash counter and swiftly put two bundles of cash Rs 5 lakh each, and fled from the spot.

The theft was captured on the CCTV camera of the bank. Bank manager Varun Katiyar told that FIR has been registered and higher officials have been informed about it.